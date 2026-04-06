China Overseas Land & Investment (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.57, but opened at $7.15. China Overseas Land & Investment shares last traded at $7.5050, with a volume of 1,044 shares.

China Overseas Land & Investment Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.61.

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About China Overseas Land & Investment

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China Overseas Land & Investment (OTCMKTS: CAOVY) is a Hong Kong–based real estate developer and property investor with origins dating back to 1979. The company is a core subsidiary of China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC), one of the world’s largest construction and engineering conglomerates. Since its initial public offering on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in the early 1990s, China Overseas Land & Investment has expanded its footprint to become one of the leading real estate groups in Greater China.

The company’s primary activities encompass residential and commercial property development, property investment, hotel operations and property management services.

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