Catizen (CATI) Price Hits $0.0529

Catizen (CATI) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Catizen has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Catizen has a market capitalization of $21.78 million and approximately $5.06 million worth of Catizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Catizen token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0529 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,622.63 or 0.99834636 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,527.61 or 0.99136813 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Catizen Token Profile

Catizen’s genesis date was September 20th, 2024. Catizen’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 411,801,458 tokens. The official website for Catizen is catizen.ai. Catizen’s official message board is medium.com/catizen. Catizen’s official Twitter account is @catizenai.

Catizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Catizen (CATI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the TON platform. Catizen has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 411,801,458 in circulation. The last known price of Catizen is 0.05299228 USD and is down -3.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 184 active market(s) with $6,092,073.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://catizen.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Catizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

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