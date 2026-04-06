Cardano Price Hits $0.25 on Major Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000367 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Cardano has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $9.69 billion and $516.80 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,143.12 or 0.03085476 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000101 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00013512 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000128 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00004579 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001858 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00003402 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000177 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002507 BTC.
- Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000115 BTC.
Cardano Coin Profile
Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 44,994,439,996 coins and its circulating supply is 37,997,904,336 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is cardano.org/news/atom.xml. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Cardano
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.