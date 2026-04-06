Brokerages Set Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Price Target at $390.96

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and seven have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $390.9583.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on Visa in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $411.00 target price (up from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 30th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th.

Get Visa alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Visa

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total transaction of $201,253.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,471.98. This trade represents a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $861,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $1,404,000. Stance Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Stance Capital LLC now owns 12,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Carter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $610,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,688,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE V opened at $300.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Visa has a 12-month low of $293.89 and a 12-month high of $375.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $315.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.80.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.14%.

More Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

About Visa

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.