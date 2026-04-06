BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,093,737 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 143% from the previous session’s volume of 449,263 shares.The stock last traded at $50.21 and had previously closed at $50.21.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.28 and a 200-day moving average of $50.31.

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BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1398 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,701,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $93,670,000. SoundView Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,090,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 1,592.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 434,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,845,000 after buying an additional 409,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,397,000.

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The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

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