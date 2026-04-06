Blast (BLAST) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.64 Million

Blast (BLAST) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 6th. During the last week, Blast has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. Blast has a total market capitalization of $26.62 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of Blast was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blast token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,830.65 or 1.00701456 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69,527.61 or 0.99136813 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Blast Token Profile

Blast launched on June 26th, 2024. Blast’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,942,497,703 tokens. Blast’s official Twitter account is @blast. The official message board for Blast is blog.blast.io. The official website for Blast is blast.io/en.

Buying and Selling Blast

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast (BLAST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Blast platform. Blast has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 58,926,380,689.10134 in circulation. The last known price of Blast is 0.00044557 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $2,518,250.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blast should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blast using one of the exchanges listed above.

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