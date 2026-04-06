Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.39, but opened at $37.73. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF shares last traded at $37.60, with a volume of 428,875 shares trading hands.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.66.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitwise Bitcoin ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BITB. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $516,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 29,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 1,519.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 46,983 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 90,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter.

About Bitwise Bitcoin ETF

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

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