Bitcoin Gold (BTG) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.17 Thousand

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 29% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 6th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $16.97 million and approximately $1.17 thousand worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 48.3% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for $0.97 or 0.00001397 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $254.00 or 0.00366292 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00007598 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000266 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is btgofficial.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. Telegram, Discord, Facebook, Youtube, Reddit, Medium”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

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