Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BIOX. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

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Bioceres Crop Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIOX opened at $0.54 on Friday. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $5.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $34.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.53.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.15). Bioceres Crop Solutions had a negative net margin of 82.83% and a negative return on equity of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $73.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.55 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bioceres Crop Solutions will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bioceres Crop Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 3,535.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 186.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 28,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. is an agricultural biotechnology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing a range of crop inputs designed to enhance yields and improve sustainability. The company’s portfolio includes biological seed treatments, inoculants for nitrogen fixation, specialty fertilizers and proprietary biopesticides, which are formulated to support plant health and resilience under varying environmental conditions.

Among its flagship offerings is the HB4 drought-tolerant wheat technology, the first genetically modified wheat developed to withstand water stress, which has received regulatory approval in several markets.

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