Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Stock Price

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $287.00 to $226.00 in a report issued on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on COF. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $234.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.25.

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Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF opened at $183.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $114.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.94, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.33. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $143.22 and a 52-week high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $15.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 3.54%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 92,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,121,500. This trade represents a 2.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 1,099 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $203,985.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 63,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,753,382.03. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 52,047 shares of company stock valued at $10,242,217 over the last three months. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,897,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,789,615,000 after buying an additional 360,071 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Capital One Financial by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,780,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,910,500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,776,843 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,476,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,023,795,000 after acquiring an additional 638,158 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,677,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,103,196,000 after acquiring an additional 323,350 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $2,089,803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

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Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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