Bank of America Reiterates Neutral Rating for Westlake (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $115.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $119.00. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.59% from the stock’s previous close.

WLK has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Westlake in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Westlake from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Westlake from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on Westlake in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Westlake from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westlake currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.27.

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Westlake Stock Performance

NYSE WLK opened at $119.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.54 and a 200 day moving average of $84.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Westlake has a twelve month low of $56.33 and a twelve month high of $120.00.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $1.22. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Westlake had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 13.50%.Westlake’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Westlake news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 17,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $1,756,916.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,484,178.36. This trade represents a 28.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westlake

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Westlake by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 18,321 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Westlake by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Westlake during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 43.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 29.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after purchasing an additional 38,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westlake Corp. is a global manufacturer of petrochemicals, polymers and building products, serving customers across industrial and residential markets. The company’s core operations encompass the production of vinyls—primarily polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and its key feedstock vinyl chloride monomer (VCM)—as well as chlor-alkali products including caustic soda and chlorine. In addition, Westlake produces ethylene, propylene and specialty elastomers, along with construction-related materials such as vinyl siding, trim, windows and roofing systems.

Operating a network of vertically integrated plants and distribution centers, Westlake serves markets in North America, Europe and Asia.

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