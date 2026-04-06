AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Shares Down 4.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) dropped 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.13 and last traded at $32.94. Approximately 364,612 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 969,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXGN. Wall Street Zen cut AxoGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Citizens Jmp raised their target price on shares of AxoGen from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

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AxoGen Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.04 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 6.97%.The firm had revenue of $59.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AxoGen

In related news, insider Erick Wayne Devinney sold 5,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $171,457.64. Following the sale, the insider owned 262,781 shares in the company, valued at $8,629,728.04. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in AxoGen in the third quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its position in AxoGen by 287.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Arax Advisory Partners grew its stake in AxoGen by 362.4% in the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 1,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

About AxoGen

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AxoGen, Inc is a Florida-based medical technology company that develops and commercializes surgical solutions for peripheral nerve damage. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Alachua, Florida, the company focuses on restoring nerve function and improving patient outcomes through innovative biologic and engineered products. AxoGen’s offerings address a range of traumatic and iatrogenic injuries, offering alternatives to traditional nerve autografts.

The company’s core product portfolio includes the Avance® Nerve Graft, a decellularized human nerve allograft designed to bridge nerve gaps without the need for a secondary harvest site, and the Axoguard® Nerve Connector and Protector devices, which facilitate nerve coaptation and protect repaired sites from surrounding scar tissue.

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