AUO (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of AUO Corporation – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 97,692 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 69,906 shares.The stock last traded at $5.20 and had previously closed at $5.21.

AUO Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average is $4.39.

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AUO Company Profile

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AU Optronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) is a Taiwanese manufacturer specializing in thin‐film‐transistor liquid crystal display (TFT‐LCD) panels. Headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, the company designs, develops and produces high‐resolution display solutions for a variety of end markets, including televisions, desktop monitors, notebook computers, mobile devices and tablets. In addition to consumer electronics, AU Optronics supplies specialty and industrial displays for applications such as automotive instrument clusters, medical imaging and retail signage.

Founded in 1996, AU Optronics has grown into one of the world’s leading TFT‐LCD producers by expanding its fabrication facilities across Taiwan and mainland China.

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