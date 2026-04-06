Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Astronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATROB – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $61.90, but opened at $71.60. Astronics shares last traded at $71.63, with a volume of 326 shares changing hands.

Astronics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.64.

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Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $240.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.11 million. Astronics had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 39.95%.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation is a global provider of advanced technology solutions to the aerospace, defense and other high-reliability industries. Headquartered in East Aurora, New York, the company was founded in 1968 and has grown through both organic innovation and targeted acquisitions. Astronics delivers mission-critical products that enhance aircraft safety, passenger comfort and operational efficiency for major airframers, airlines and defense contractors worldwide.

The company’s product portfolio spans several key areas, including electrical power generation and management systems, LED cabin lighting and safety systems, connectivity and data solutions, and automated test equipment.

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