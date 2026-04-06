Argus Issues Positive Forecast for FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Stock Price

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Argus from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Argus’ price target points to a potential upside of 11.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FedEx from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on FedEx from $431.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $317.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.77.

Get FedEx alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FDX

FedEx Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $359.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $85.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx has a 52 week low of $194.29 and a 52 week high of $392.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 16.76%. FedEx’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Purpose Unlimited Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Larry Mathis Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. Green Ridge Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 109,246 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,561,000 after acquiring an additional 14,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.