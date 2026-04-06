Appian Corporation $APPN Shares Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) by 203.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,169 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned approximately 0.50% of Appian worth $11,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Appian by 211.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 690,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,627,000 after buying an additional 469,259 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Appian by 313.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 200,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 152,275 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Appian during the third quarter worth about $1,084,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 202.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 93,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 62,733 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,462,000 after purchasing an additional 681,643 shares during the period. 52.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Appian Stock Performance

Appian stock opened at $24.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 2,447.00 and a beta of 1.00. Appian Corporation has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $46.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Appian had a net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $202.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.33 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Appian has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.960 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.200 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Appian Corporation will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 target price on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, February 20th. DA Davidson set a $25.00 price target on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Appian from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Appian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $21.00 target price on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Appian

Appian Profile

(Free Report)

Appian Corporation is a global technology company specializing in low-code automation platforms designed to streamline business processes. Founded in 1999 by Matt Calkins, the company provides an integrated suite of tools that enables organizations to build enterprise applications and workflows rapidly with minimal hand coding. The platform combines process management, robotic process automation (RPA), artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and data integration into a single environment, allowing businesses to accelerate digital transformation initiatives.

The core offering, the Appian Low-Code Platform, empowers users—ranging from professional developers to business analysts—to visually model, design and deploy applications that can automate complex operations, orchestrate tasks across systems, and deliver real-time analytics.

Further Reading

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