Ambiq Micro (NYSE:AMBQ) General Counsel Michele Kim Connors Sells 811 Shares

Ambiq Micro, Inc. (NYSE:AMBQ – Get Free Report) General Counsel Michele Kim Connors sold 811 shares of Ambiq Micro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $21,207.65. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 60,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,487.10. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Ambiq Micro Stock Performance

NYSE:AMBQ traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $28.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,768. Ambiq Micro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.12 and a 1-year high of $51.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.36. The firm has a market cap of $600.17 million and a PE ratio of -0.72.

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Ambiq Micro (NYSE:AMBQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.12. Ambiq Micro had a negative return on equity of 351.35% and a negative net margin of 50.28%.The company had revenue of $20.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. Ambiq Micro has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.390–0.330 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambiq Micro

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in shares of Ambiq Micro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $769,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambiq Micro in the fourth quarter worth $1,768,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Ambiq Micro by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP grew its position in Ambiq Micro by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 696,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,848,000 after purchasing an additional 12,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Ambiq Micro in the fourth quarter valued at $744,000.

AMBQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ambiq Micro in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Ambiq Micro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ambiq Micro in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ambiq Micro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

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Ambiq Micro Company Profile

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Ambiq Micro (NYSE: AMBQ) is a semiconductor company specializing in the design and development of ultra-low-power microcontroller units (MCUs) and application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs). The company’s core technology leverages sub-threshold voltage operation to dramatically reduce energy consumption, enabling extended battery life in a broad range of portable and always-on devices. Ambiq’s products are particularly well suited for applications where power efficiency is critical, such as wearable electronics, IoT sensors, medical monitoring equipment, and industrial automation systems.

The company’s flagship product family, the Apollo series of MCUs, offers multi-core architectures, integrated wireless connectivity options, and advanced security features.

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