AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$9.07 and last traded at C$8.95, with a volume of 37297 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.23.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on AirBoss of America from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on AirBoss of America from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AirBoss of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$7.50.
Read Our Latest Analysis on AirBoss of America
AirBoss of America Stock Up 7.4%
AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$139.50 million during the quarter. AirBoss of America had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that AirBoss of America Corp. will post 0.1012935 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About AirBoss of America
AirBoss of America Corp is a Canada-based manufacturer of rubber-based products for the resource, military, automotive and industrial markets. It operates in three segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, and AirBoss Defense Group. The Rubber Solutions segment includes manufacturing and distribution of rubber compounds and distribution of rubber compounding-related chemicals. The Engineered Products segment includes the manufacture and distribution of anti-noise, vibration, and harshness dampening parts.
Further Reading
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