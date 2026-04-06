AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$9.07 and last traded at C$8.95, with a volume of 37297 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on AirBoss of America from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on AirBoss of America from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AirBoss of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$7.50.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Stock Up 7.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.38, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$240.00 million, a P/E ratio of -27.63, a PEG ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.15.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$139.50 million during the quarter. AirBoss of America had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that AirBoss of America Corp. will post 0.1012935 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AirBoss of America

(Get Free Report)

AirBoss of America Corp is a Canada-based manufacturer of rubber-based products for the resource, military, automotive and industrial markets. It operates in three segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, and AirBoss Defense Group. The Rubber Solutions segment includes manufacturing and distribution of rubber compounds and distribution of rubber compounding-related chemicals. The Engineered Products segment includes the manufacture and distribution of anti-noise, vibration, and harshness dampening parts.

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