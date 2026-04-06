Aidan Viggiano Sells 9,389 Shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 9,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.51, for a total transaction of $1,197,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 130,341 shares in the company, valued at $16,619,780.91. The trade was a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Aidan Viggiano also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 31st, Aidan Viggiano sold 8,231 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $1,010,684.49.

On Monday, March 2nd, Aidan Viggiano sold 806 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $100,750.00.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Aidan Viggiano sold 1,023 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.66, for a total value of $113,205.18.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of TWLO stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $131.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,054,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,671. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.52. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $77.51 and a one year high of $145.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 692.74, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.09. Twilio had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 0.67%.The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Twilio has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.210-1.260 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down from $148.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, February 13th. Mizuho set a $150.00 price target on Twilio in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.74.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Twilio

Key Headlines Impacting Twilio

Here are the key news stories impacting Twilio this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jefferies upgraded TWLO from Hold to Buy and raised its price target to $160 from $125, singling out Twilio’s positioning in the Voice AI technology stack as a catalyst for sustained revenue and margin improvement; the new target implied roughly ~22% upside. Read More. Read More. Read More. Read More.

Jefferies upgraded TWLO from Hold to Buy and raised its price target to $160 from $125, singling out Twilio’s positioning in the Voice AI technology stack as a catalyst for sustained revenue and margin improvement; the new target implied roughly ~22% upside. Read More. Read More. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Recent earnings context: Twilio beat expectations in its Feb quarter (revenue and EPS exceeded consensus) and issued Q1 guidance; analysts and benchmarking pieces note the company is rebuilding its financial profile but valuation remains elevated, so execution on Voice AI monetization will be key. Read More.

Institutional Trading of Twilio

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,423,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Twilio by 57.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,212,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,353,000 after purchasing an additional 440,423 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Twilio by 54.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 90,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,060,000 after buying an additional 31,938 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 19.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 70,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after buying an additional 11,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Twilio by 253.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 28,748 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Twilio

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Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio’s platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company’s product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

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