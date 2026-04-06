Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) CFO Cecilia Jones Sells 3,141 Shares

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) CFO Cecilia Jones sold 3,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $109,024.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 54,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,980.58. This trade represents a 5.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $34.80. 1,068,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,677. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.14. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.79. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.24 and a 52 week high of $46.00.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AGIO. Wall Street Zen upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $864,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 142,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares in the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company founded in 2008 as a spin-out from research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Broad Institute. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Agios focuses on understanding and targeting cellular metabolism to develop novel therapies for cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company’s scientific platform integrates genomic discovery, metabolic profiling and precision medicine approaches to identify and advance small-molecule candidates that correct or exploit metabolic dysfunction.

Agios’s lead products are IDH (isocitrate dehydrogenase) inhibitors that target specific cancer mutations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.