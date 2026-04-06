aelf Hits Market Capitalization of $65.12 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. aelf has a total market cap of $65.12 million and approximately $958.95 thousand worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One aelf coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0795 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000079 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000822 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC.

aelf Coin Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 996,445,636 coins and its circulating supply is 819,293,155 coins. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official message board is blog.aelf.com.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf’s technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. Telegram, LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, Reddit, Medium”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

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