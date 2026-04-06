ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.17 and last traded at $13.0080, with a volume of 181579 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on ADTN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Argus raised shares of ADTRAN to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

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ADTRAN Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.61 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.45.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $291.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.12 million. ADTRAN’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ADTRAN

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADTN. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in ADTRAN in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Company Profile

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ADTRAN, Inc is a global provider of networking and communications equipment, specializing in broadband access solutions for service providers, enterprises and government organizations. Founded in 1985 and headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama, the company develops and delivers hardware and software platforms that enable high-speed Internet access over fiber, copper and wireless networks. Its core offerings include fiber access and aggregation equipment, Ethernet switches, customer premises equipment (CPE) and network management systems designed to support both legacy and next-generation broadband deployments.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses a broad range of optical line terminals (OLTs), optical network terminals (ONTs), multiservice access gateways and virtualized access solutions.

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