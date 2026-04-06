Adshares Trading Up 1.8% This Week (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 6th. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00000820 BTC on major exchanges. Adshares has a market cap of $22.15 million and approximately $467.24 thousand worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Adshares has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000079 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000455 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Adshares

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second. Telegram, Medium, Github, YoutubeWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

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