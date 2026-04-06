Acala Token (ACA) Trading 5.7% Lower Over Last Week

Acala Token (ACA) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $918.04 thousand and approximately $106.38 thousand worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001775 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00009319 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00004601 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,166,666,660 coins. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency. Acala Token has a current supply of 1,600,000,000 with 1,166,666,660 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.00080843 USD and is up 3.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $110,380.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

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