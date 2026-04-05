Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Invests $519,000 in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 667.7% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $157.01 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $171.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.59. The firm has a market cap of $214.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.40.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.96 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 8.77%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.83%.

Trending Headlines about PepsiCo

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Barclays raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $191.00 price objective on PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Argus upgraded shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

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PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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