Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. $LOPE

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 162.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grand Canyon Education presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Shares of LOPE opened at $171.36 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.37 and a 52 week high of $223.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.52 and a 200-day moving average of $176.81.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.02. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 19.54%.The business had revenue of $308.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

About Grand Canyon Education

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides a suite of higher‐education services through a long-term agreement with Grand Canyon University (GCU), one of the nation’s largest private Christian universities. The company’s offerings encompass a full range of academic and operational support functions, including enrollment management, student recruitment, curriculum development, instructional delivery, and technology infrastructure. Through its online program management capabilities, Grand Canyon Education helps design, market and deliver undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs to meet the needs of both traditional and non‐traditional learners.

Core services include digital marketing, admissions support, student success coaching, learning management systems and faculty recruitment.

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