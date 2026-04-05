Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.8182.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Evercore reduced their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 18.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 8,189 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,705,000 after acquiring an additional 112,956 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 12.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 443,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,972,000 after acquiring an additional 50,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,754,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,316,000 after acquiring an additional 55,976 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $43.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $453.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.23 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 49.99% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vornado Realty Trust is a self‐administered real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, management and redevelopment of office and retail properties. As a fully integrated REIT, the company oversees leasing, property management, building operations and strategic capital improvements designed to enhance asset value and tenant experience. Vornado’s business model emphasizes long‐term cash flow generation through stable rental income and disciplined portfolio optimization.

The company’s core portfolio is concentrated in New York City, where it holds a diverse mix of office towers and street‐level retail assets in prominent submarkets such as Midtown and the Penn Plaza corridor.

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