Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) EVP Sells $469,625.07 in Stock

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) EVP Eric Gehringer sold 1,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.93, for a total transaction of $469,625.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $244.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $249.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.01. Union Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $204.66 and a fifty-two week high of $268.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96.

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Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 40.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Trending Headlines about Union Pacific

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.12%.

Here are the key news stories impacting Union Pacific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Labor/merger progress — The American Train Dispatchers Association and Union Pacific announced an agreement that guarantees jobs for current union employees as UP and Norfolk Southern move toward a combined single‑line coast‑to‑coast railroad; that reduces labor risk around the merger and is a constructive step for expected integration synergies. Business Wire: ATDA agreement

Labor/merger progress — The American Train Dispatchers Association and Union Pacific announced an agreement that guarantees jobs for current union employees as UP and Norfolk Southern move toward a combined single‑line coast‑to‑coast railroad; that reduces labor risk around the merger and is a constructive step for expected integration synergies. Positive Sentiment: Port capacity tailwind — APM Terminals completed a $73M on‑dock rail expansion at the Port of Los Angeles that effectively doubled that terminal’s rail capacity; higher on‑dock rail throughput can boost intermodal volumes to western Class I rails, including Union Pacific, over time. Yahoo Finance: APM Terminals expansion

Port capacity tailwind — APM Terminals completed a $73M on‑dock rail expansion at the Port of Los Angeles that effectively doubled that terminal’s rail capacity; higher on‑dock rail throughput can boost intermodal volumes to western Class I rails, including Union Pacific, over time. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — Sanford C. Bernstein and other brokers have recently expressed a constructive view on UNP, noting upside potential which can underpin buying interest after the pullback. American Banking News: Bernstein outlook

Analyst support — Sanford C. Bernstein and other brokers have recently expressed a constructive view on UNP, noting upside potential which can underpin buying interest after the pullback. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation/technical pullback — Recent analysis highlights an ~8% 30‑day decline and mixed momentum despite positive multi‑month returns; investors are reassessing valuation and near‑term growth visibility. Yahoo Finance: valuation check

Valuation/technical pullback — Recent analysis highlights an ~8% 30‑day decline and mixed momentum despite positive multi‑month returns; investors are reassessing valuation and near‑term growth visibility. Negative Sentiment: Insider sale disclosed — EVP Eric Gehringer sold 1,999 shares (around $470k) in a March 20 transaction; small‑scale insider selling can create short‑term pressure or signal portfolio rebalancing. InsiderTrades: Gehringer sale

Insider sale disclosed — EVP Eric Gehringer sold 1,999 shares (around $470k) in a March 20 transaction; small‑scale insider selling can create short‑term pressure or signal portfolio rebalancing. Negative Sentiment: Earlier earnings miss — Union Pacific’s Jan. 27 quarter missed EPS and revenue estimates (EPS short of consensus and slight y/y revenue decline), a reminder of near‑term demand sensitivity that likely contributed to the recent price pullback. SEC filing / Market disclosure

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SWAN Capital LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 2,575.0% in the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Saranac Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Weiss Ratings raised Union Pacific from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $311.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.18.

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About Union Pacific

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Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific’s core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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