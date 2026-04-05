Unigold (CVE:UGD) Director Charles Elijah Page Sells 114,000 Shares

Unigold Inc. (CVE:UGD – Get Free Report) Director Charles Elijah Page sold 114,000 shares of Unigold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.39, for a total value of C$44,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 462,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$180,199.50. This represents a 19.79% decrease in their position.

Charles Elijah Page also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Unigold alerts:

On Monday, March 23rd, Charles Elijah Page sold 75,000 shares of Unigold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.43, for a total transaction of C$32,250.00.

Unigold Stock Performance

CVE:UGD opened at C$0.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$126.32 million, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.15. Unigold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.23.

Unigold Company Profile

Unigold Inc, a junior natural resource company, focuses on exploring and developing gold projects in Canada and the Dominican Republic. The company also explores for copper, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds an 100% interest in the Neita property covering an area of 21,031 hectares in the Dominican Republic; and the Candelones Oxide project situated in the Dominican Republic. The company was formerly known as Caribgold Resources Inc and changed its name to Unigold Inc in December 2002. Unigold Inc was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unigold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unigold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.