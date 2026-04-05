Turtle Beach Corporation $TBCH Shares Acquired by Pullen Investment Management LLC

Pullen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:TBCH – Free Report) by 94.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 143,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,558 shares during the period. Pullen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Turtle Beach were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TBCH. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Turtle Beach in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,930,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Turtle Beach during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,256,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turtle Beach in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,438,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Turtle Beach by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 31,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Turtle Beach by 1,066.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 213,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 195,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Turtle Beach

In other news, Director Katherine Lee Scherping sold 19,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $231,261.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,083.30. This represents a 57.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Turtle Beach Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of TBCH stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. Turtle Beach Corporation has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.72.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TBCH. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Turtle Beach in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Research upgraded Turtle Beach from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Turtle Beach from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley Financial lowered their price target on shares of Turtle Beach from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Turtle Beach in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Turtle Beach has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Turtle Beach

About Turtle Beach

(Free Report)

Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:TBCH) is a global developer, manufacturer and distributor of gaming audio peripherals, specializing in headsets, microphones and audio accessories for PC, console and mobile platforms. The company’s product lineup spans wired and wireless gaming headsets, mixing stations, sound cards and accessories designed to enhance the immersive experience for casual and professional gamers alike.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in San Diego, California, Turtle Beach has built a longstanding reputation in audio innovation.

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