Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Makes New $14.81 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Australia ETF $EWA

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 548,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,811,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned 1.01% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWA. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 340.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 570,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,406,000 after buying an additional 441,077 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the third quarter worth about $980,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 914,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,682,000 after buying an additional 41,274 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 2,408.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,332,000. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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iShares MSCI Australia ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $30.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.57 and a 200 day moving average of $27.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index). The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index. The Index seeks to measure the performance of the Australian equity market.

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