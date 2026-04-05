Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Decreases Stock Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF $SGOL

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lowered its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,411 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.
Key Headlines Impacting abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF
Here are the key news stories impacting abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Central banks remain net buyers of gold in February, supporting long‑term physical demand that benefits SGOL as a physical‑gold ETF. Central banks remain net gold buyers
- Positive Sentiment: Technical recovery: gold reclaimed its 50‑day moving average in thin trading and analysts point to a campaign toward higher targets, which can lift SGOL if momentum continues. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast
- Positive Sentiment: Investor pitch for SGOL: commentary highlights SGOL as a simple way to capture physical gold gains (no futures or miners), citing strong 1‑year returns — likely to drive demand for the ETF among inflation‑hedge buyers. How Physical Gold ETF SGOL Fits Into a Portfolio
- Positive Sentiment: Weekly technical/price analysis shows a positive week for gold, with analysts watching the 10‑year yield as a key macro guide — supportive context for SGOL if yields stabilize or fall. Gold Weekly Price Analysis
- Neutral Sentiment: Streaming deal by Wheaton Precious Metals for Australian gold/silver is positive for miners but has only indirect impact on SGOL, which tracks physical bullion rather than mining equities. Wheaton Precious Metals to buy gold, silver stream
- Neutral Sentiment: News that hopes for an early end to the U.S.‑Iran conflict briefly pushed gold higher; geopolitical developments remain a volatility factor for SGOL but are uncertain in direction. Gold Rises on Hopes for Early End to U.S.-Iran Conflict
- Negative Sentiment: USD strength and rising U.S. Treasury yields have pressured gold prices in recent sessions, a headwind for SGOL as higher yields raise the opportunity cost of holding non‑yielding gold. Gold, silver solidly down amid USDX gains
- Negative Sentiment: Short‑term caution ahead of US jobs (NFP) data and analysts warning of renewed selling if geopolitical concerns extend — these catalysts can trigger volatility and short‑term outflows from SGOL. Gold and Silver Technical Analysis
- Negative Sentiment: Some technical reports argue bears have regained control as gold trades below key moving averages in places, signaling potential pullbacks that would weigh on SGOL near term. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: Bears Take Control
abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance
abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile
The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.
See Also
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report).
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