Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Decreases Stock Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF $SGOL

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lowered its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,411 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

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abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

Shares of SGOL opened at $44.51 on Friday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $28.22 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.46.

(Free Report)

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report).

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