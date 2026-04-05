Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Sells 1,516 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $469.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.92, for a total value of $90,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,457,331 shares in the company, valued at $891,814,566.52. This represents a 9.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock opened at $331.48 on Friday. Stryker Corporation has a 1-year low of $319.32 and a 1-year high of $404.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.86.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 41.90%.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons’ offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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