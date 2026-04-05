The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,608 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 6,854.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,527,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,991 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 797.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,401,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,167,000 after buying an additional 1,245,035 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth about $109,896,000. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth about $112,944,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 811.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 919,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,818,000 after acquiring an additional 818,245 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

NYSE SJM opened at $95.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.61 and a 200 day moving average of $104.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $93.30 and a twelve month high of $120.76.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 14.07%.J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently -37.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SJM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of J. M. Smucker to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company is a diversified food and beverage manufacturer and marketer known for a portfolio of well-established consumer brands. The company’s main business activities include the production and distribution of fruit spreads, peanut butter, coffee and coffee filters, as well as pet food and pet snacks. Smucker’s core product lines serve both retail and foodservice customers through grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience outlets and e-commerce channels.

Among its leading brands are Smucker’s® fruit spreads, Jif® peanut butter, Folgers® and Dunkin’® coffees, and Café Bustelo® coffee.

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