Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND

Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,000. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 89,517,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390,440 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,954,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,033,000 after purchasing an additional 683,930 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,181,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,742,000 after purchasing an additional 311,221 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,199,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,381,000 after purchasing an additional 445,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,656,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,801,000 after purchasing an additional 786,693 shares during the last quarter.

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Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $45.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.10 and its 200 day moving average is $46.26. The company has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.28. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $46.86.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were given a $0.161 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is an increase from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

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