Stewardship Concepts Financial Services LLC Takes $751,000 Position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF $CGXU

Stewardship Concepts Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Stewardship Concepts Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGXU. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 103.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $82,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 191.9% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 48.7% in the third quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter.

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Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGXU opened at $29.55 on Friday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.17 and a 1-year high of $32.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report).

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