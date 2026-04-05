Stewardship Concepts Financial Services LLC Invests $4.28 Million in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Stewardship Concepts Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 52,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,283,000. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 3.6% of Stewardship Concepts Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Foster Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Two West Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Two West Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Axecap Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Axecap Investments LLC now owns 14,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

iShares Gold Trust Profile

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $87.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.06 and a 200-day moving average of $83.89. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $55.78 and a one year high of $104.40.

(Free Report)

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

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