Stewardship Concepts Financial Services LLC Invests $4.28 Million in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Stewardship Concepts Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 52,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,283,000. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 3.6% of Stewardship Concepts Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Foster Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Two West Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Two West Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Axecap Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Axecap Investments LLC now owns 14,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.
More iShares Gold Trust News
Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Gold Trust this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Technical rebound: gold reclaimed its 50‑day moving average, a key technical trigger that often draws momentum buyers and supports bullion‑backed ETFs like IAU. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast
- Positive Sentiment: Weekly recovery narrative: analysts note gold “fighting back” this week, which can sustain inflows into IAU if momentum continues. Gold Weekly Price Analysis – Gold Continues to Fight Back
- Positive Sentiment: Structural support: central banks remain net buyers of physical gold, a durable demand source that underpins ETFs over the medium term. Central banks remain net gold buyers
- Neutral Sentiment: Strategist views: large banks (e.g., UBS, HSBC) are bullish on gold over the medium/long term, which supports investor conviction but may not drive immediate flows. Gold set for new highs as Middle East conflict reshapes precious metals outlook
- Neutral Sentiment: Market caution ahead of macro data: several pieces note traders positioning ahead of NFP and other data, which can produce choppy, low‑volume moves in IAU. Gold and Silver Technical Analysis
- Negative Sentiment: ETF outflows: reports show GLD and IAU experienced large monthly outflows as investors took profits after the rally — direct negative pressure on IAU’s asset base and price. GLD, IAU see massive monthly outflows
- Negative Sentiment: Macro headwinds: a stronger US dollar and rising US Treasury yields are repeatedly cited as pressuring gold, which tends to weigh on IAU until yields abate. Gold, silver solidly down amid USDX gains
- Negative Sentiment: Profit‑taking and talk of a longer Iran conflict created intraday selling and technical breakdowns in some reads, adding short-term downside risk for bullion ETFs. Gold retreats as traders prepare for a long war in Iran
iShares Gold Trust Price Performance
iShares Gold Trust Profile
iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).
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