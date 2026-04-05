Stewardship Concepts Financial Services LLC Invests $2.76 Million in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF $CGNG

Stewardship Concepts Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGNG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 86,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,000. Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Stewardship Concepts Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CGNG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF by 1,392.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,355,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,471 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,219,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,748 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF by 44.4% in the third quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 2,430,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,113,000 after purchasing an additional 747,156 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $16,600,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF by 71.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,273,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,360,000 after purchasing an additional 531,580 shares during the last quarter.

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Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF Price Performance

Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF stock opened at $31.62 on Friday. Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $35.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.25.

Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (CGNG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies from the emerging markets, may include frontier markets securities. CGNG was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

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