Stewardship Concepts Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 291,786 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Stewardship Concepts Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 291,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,018,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 6.8% of Stewardship Concepts Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 52,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 819,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,470,000 after purchasing an additional 15,284 shares during the last quarter. eCIO Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. eCIO Inc. now owns 1,088,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,849,000 after purchasing an additional 108,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 410,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,257,000 after purchasing an additional 103,193 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $30.56 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $31.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.66. The company has a market capitalization of $84.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.