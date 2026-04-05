Spore Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $274.59 Thousand (SPORE)

Spore (SPORE) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 5th. Spore has a total market capitalization of $274.59 thousand and approximately $64.53 worth of Spore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Spore has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One Spore token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,799.64 or 0.99614165 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,658.46 or 0.99672823 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Spore

Spore was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Spore’s total supply is 30,129,334,051,669,444 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,097,181,674,260,292 tokens. The Reddit community for Spore is https://reddit.com/r/sporecomunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Spore is sporeproject.medium.com. Spore’s official Twitter account is @sporeproject. Spore’s official website is sporeproject.com.

Spore Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Spore (SPORE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Spore has a current supply of 30,129,334,051,669,445. The last known price of Spore is 0 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $59.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sporeproject.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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