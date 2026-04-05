SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF $VLU Shares Sold by Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Free Report) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,293 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF comprises about 3.5% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF were worth $5,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 389.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,102 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 108,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,877,000 after purchasing an additional 16,417 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,389,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 30,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period.

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SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF stock opened at $216.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.40. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a 12 month low of $159.27 and a 12 month high of $227.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.23 million, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.95.

About SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF

The SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (VLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Low Valuation Tilt index. The fund tracks an index that weights securities according to a combination of fundamental factors, and aims to find those with lower prices relative to valuations. VLU was launched on Oct 24, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

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