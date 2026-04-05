Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,147,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,938 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 7.2% of Signaturefd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Signaturefd LLC owned about 0.46% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $471,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

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Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $216.02 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $230.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.30. The stock has a market cap of $99.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

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