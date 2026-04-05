Signaturefd LLC Acquires 585 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $8,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sovran Advisors LLC lifted its position in ASML by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 452.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

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ASML Price Performance

ASML stock opened at $1,317.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.26. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52 week low of $578.51 and a 52 week high of $1,547.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,393.74 and its 200 day moving average is $1,186.82. The firm has a market cap of $518.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.88.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML News Summary

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $3.1771 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $12.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.10%.

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bernstein/SocGen reiterated an Outperform and raised ASML’s price target to $1,971, citing strong secular demand from AI, DRAM capacity builds and ASML’s dominant lithography position — this supports upside expectations for longer-term revenue and margins. Article Title

Bernstein/SocGen reiterated an Outperform and raised ASML’s price target to $1,971, citing strong secular demand from AI, DRAM capacity builds and ASML’s dominant lithography position — this supports upside expectations for longer-term revenue and margins. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan reiterated a Buy rating on ASML, reinforcing sell-side conviction that ASML can benefit from continued capital spending in advanced chips. This helps institutional demand and investor confidence. Article Title

JPMorgan reiterated a Buy rating on ASML, reinforcing sell-side conviction that ASML can benefit from continued capital spending in advanced chips. This helps institutional demand and investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Billionaire Steve Cohen (and his fund) is reported to be buying ASML, signaling high-net-worth/institutional investor interest which can boost sentiment and liquidity for the stock. Article Title

Billionaire Steve Cohen (and his fund) is reported to be buying ASML, signaling high-net-worth/institutional investor interest which can boost sentiment and liquidity for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces and trending-stock writeups (Zacks/Yahoo) note recent volatility and investor attention; useful for retail flows but not new fundamental news. Watch volumes and options activity for short-term moves. Article Title

Coverage pieces and trending-stock writeups (Zacks/Yahoo) note recent volatility and investor attention; useful for retail flows but not new fundamental news. Watch volumes and options activity for short-term moves. Negative Sentiment: Reuters reports a cross-party U.S. proposal to tighten export controls on advanced chipmaking equipment to China — ASML is likely among the most affected given its EUV tools used in leading-edge processes; potential restrictions could hit future revenue and delay Chinese demand. Article Title

Reuters reports a cross-party U.S. proposal to tighten export controls on advanced chipmaking equipment to China — ASML is likely among the most affected given its EUV tools used in leading-edge processes; potential restrictions could hit future revenue and delay Chinese demand. Negative Sentiment: Barron’s highlights a specific House bill that would ban more chipmaking equipment shipments to China and names ASML as one of the companies that would feel the most pain if enacted — legislative risk increases geopolitical uncertainty and near-term revenue risk. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASML. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of ASML from $1,550.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ASML from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Santander cut ASML from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,482.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ASML

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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