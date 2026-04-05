Sierra Legacy Group Makes New $951,000 Investment in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Sierra Legacy Group bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 496.6% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter worth $31,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Zoetis Trading Down 0.1%

Zoetis stock opened at $117.83 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $113.29 and a one year high of $172.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.71 and its 200 day moving average is $128.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 62.02% and a net margin of 28.24%.Zoetis’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 35.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $136.00 price target on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zoetis to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ZTS

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company’s offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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