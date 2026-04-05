SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co Takes $13.96 Million Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF $PHO

SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 198,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,963,000. Invesco Water Resources ETF accounts for about 12.0% of SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co owned approximately 0.67% of Invesco Water Resources ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PHO. Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 26,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Three Magnolias Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Three Magnolias Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,057,000.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance

Shares of PHO opened at $67.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.56. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $74.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1046 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries. The Fund invests in the sector such, such as industrials, utilities, healthcare, information technology and materials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.