SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co Has $4.26 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike $CRWD

SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co lessened its position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 50.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,706 shares during the period. CrowdStrike comprises 3.7% of SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,311,000 after buying an additional 15,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $399.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -539.34, a P/E/G ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $298.00 and a 12-month high of $566.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $411.92 and its 200-day moving average is $467.17.

CrowdStrike News Summary

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting CrowdStrike this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and continued bullish coverage — several firms have issued buy/outperform calls and a recent upgrade pushed shares higher, providing support after the pullback. Coverage Initiated / Upgrade

Analyst upgrades and continued bullish coverage — several firms have issued buy/outperform calls and a recent upgrade pushed shares higher, providing support after the pullback. Positive Sentiment: Partnership expansion with HCLTech (CTEM service) broadens CrowdStrike’s go-to-market and could help drive recurring revenue from large enterprise customers. CRWD, HCLTech Launch CTEM

Partnership expansion with HCLTech (CTEM service) broadens CrowdStrike’s go-to-market and could help drive recurring revenue from large enterprise customers. Positive Sentiment: GovCloud platform expansion targets public-sector demand — diversifies addressable market and supports steady ARR growth. GovCloud Expansion

GovCloud platform expansion targets public-sector demand — diversifies addressable market and supports steady ARR growth. Positive Sentiment: Solid recent fundamentals — Q4 revenue beat and strong year-over-year ARR growth remain a bullish base for the business despite valuation debate. Zacks Coverage / Fundamentals

Solid recent fundamentals — Q4 revenue beat and strong year-over-year ARR growth remain a bullish base for the business despite valuation debate. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage/attention is elevated — Zacks and other outlets flag rising investor interest, which can amplify moves in either direction but doesn’t change fundamentals immediately. Investor Attention

Coverage/attention is elevated — Zacks and other outlets flag rising investor interest, which can amplify moves in either direction but doesn’t change fundamentals immediately. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary (buy-the-dip vs. re-rating debate) suggests mixed investor views — some see the pullback as an entry; others want proof that AI risks won’t erode margins. MarketBeat Analysis

Market commentary (buy-the-dip vs. re-rating debate) suggests mixed investor views — some see the pullback as an entry; others want proof that AI risks won’t erode margins. Negative Sentiment: Anthropic Claude leaks sparked a sector-wide selloff, with concerns that advanced AI tools could replace some security tasks — this headline risk has driven sharp near-term downside and higher volatility. Anthropic Leak / Selloff

Anthropic Claude leaks sparked a sector-wide selloff, with concerns that advanced AI tools could replace some security tasks — this headline risk has driven sharp near-term downside and higher volatility. Negative Sentiment: Extensive insider selling reported over recent months raises governance/optics concerns for some investors—even if sales may be tax- or liquidity-driven. Insider Trading Data

Extensive insider selling reported over recent months raises governance/optics concerns for some investors—even if sales may be tax- or liquidity-driven. Negative Sentiment: Analyst price-target resets and valuation debate persist — some targets have been trimmed from 600s to 400s–500s, keeping upside contingent on execution and clarity around AI-driven risk. Analyst Targets

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $582.00 to $472.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $515.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $560.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $555.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.98.

View Our Latest Report on CRWD

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, Director Johanna Flower sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.94, for a total value of $1,385,820.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 76,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,145,319.08. This represents a 3.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.06, for a total transaction of $467,786.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 42,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,223.28. This trade represents a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,636 shares of company stock valued at $28,690,657. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.