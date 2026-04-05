RPG Investment Advisory LLC Takes Position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,775,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,591,000 after buying an additional 2,270,073 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 75.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,777,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,995,000 after buying an additional 2,487,366 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,594,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,514,000 after buying an additional 452,437 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 103.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,497,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,610,000 after buying an additional 2,287,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,170,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,652,000 after acquiring an additional 129,466 shares during the last quarter.

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SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.42 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.26 and a twelve month high of $91.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.51 and its 200 day moving average is $91.54.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

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