RPG Investment Advisory LLC Sells 21,845 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

RPG Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 111,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 21,845 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 2.7% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $23,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% in the third quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 269.2% in the fourth quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% in the third quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $217.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.60 billion, a PE ratio of 82.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $267.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.87.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $283.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $358.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $572,453.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,834,876.78. The trade was a 12.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $4,216,954.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 289,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,679,337.38. This trade represents a 6.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,392 shares of company stock valued at $50,016,383. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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