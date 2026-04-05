Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC Sells 17,139 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,139 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.8% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 107.4% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,204,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285,095 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 122,648,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,004,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,510 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 238.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,302,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,736 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,989,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,844,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $68.18 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $72.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.40 and its 200 day moving average is $67.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

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