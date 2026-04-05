Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Insider Jeffrey Housman Sells 20,000 Shares

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) insider Jeffrey Housman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.29, for a total value of C$2,005,800.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 162,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,255,003.20. This represents a 10.98% decrease in their position.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

TSE QSR opened at C$106.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$97.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$95.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 478.23. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of C$83.32 and a 52 week high of C$107.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.37.

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Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C$1.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.38 billion for the quarter. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 8.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 7.3241225 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 105.53%.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$84.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on QSR

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International is one of the largest restaurant companies in the world, with more than $35 billion in 2021 systemwide sales across a footprint that spans more than 28,000 restaurants and 100 countries. The firm generates revenue primarily from retail sales at its company-owned restaurants, royalty fees and lease income from franchised stores, and from its Tim Horton’s supply chain operations. Formed in 2014 after 3G Capital’s acquisition of Tim Horton’s International, the Restaurant Brands portfolio now includes Burger King (19,250 units), Tim Horton’s (5,300 units), and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (3,700 units).

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